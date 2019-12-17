Laxmi Agarwal Knows How To Style These Elegant Sarees Just Right; See Pics

Laxmi Agarwal is the Founder of Stop Sale Acid, a campaign against acid violence and sale of acid. Laxmi started this campaign with #StopSaleAcid which garnered nationwide support. She is an acid attack survivor and speaks for the rights of acid attack victims. Laxmi is the inspiration behind Deepika Padukone’s character in the Meghna Gulzar directorial, Chhapaak. She is overwhelmed by the public response to the trailer of the movie and her looks in the same. She is also known for amazing and gorgeous Instagram posts:

1: Printed Saree:

Laxmi was seen sporting a beautiful black and white printed saree. She paired the gorgeous saree with a peplum style black full-sleeves blouse. She looked pretty in side-parted sleek open hairdo. She opted for pretty pink lips and minimal makeup look.

2: Yellow Brocade saree:

Laxmi once again looked very stunning in the saree when she wore the pretty sunshine yellow saree with intricate work on the hemline and blouse. She went for a maroon brocade work blouse with yellow 3/4th sheer sleeves. She kept her hair simple blow-dried and open. She opted for a bright pink lipstick with the look.

3: Blue hues:

Laxmi opted for a pretty bright blue georgette saree. She went for a golden work similar colour blue blouse. She completed her look with a simple blow-dried side-parted hairdo. Her saree had a fine golden border detail.

4: Golden white saree:

Laxmi opted for a golden white traditional saree. She went for cascading curls with a braided hairdo. Laxmi opted for minimal makeup with orange lipstick. She completed her look with statement earrings and small black bindi.

