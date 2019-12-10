Laxmi Agarwal's Real-life Story That Was The Inspiration Behind 'Chhapaak'

The makers of Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak dropped the trailer on the internet today. Since then, the internet has been gushing about its hard-hitting premise and plotline. Deepika plays the role of an acid attack survivor, Malti. The film is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

ALSO READ | 'Chhapaak' Trailer Starring Deepika Padukone And Vikrant Massey Out; Fans Gets Emotional

Here is the real story of what happened to Laxmi Agarwal

Laxmi Agarwal was a minor when she was attacked by three men in New Delhi. She had rejected the advances of a 32-year-old man and hence he did this with his friends. Since the horrific incident, Laxmi went through multiple surgeries and even underwent mental stress due to the societal stigma around acid attack victims.

While talking about her recovery in an interview, Laxmi Agarwal has said that her hospital ward would not even have a mirror. She would get a glimpse of her bandaged face in the water that the nurse would get for her. She also recalled the first time she saw her own face and how that left her devasted and hopeless.

ALSO READ | Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar Spills The Beans On Deepika Padukone's Role

However, this was not the end of Laxmi Agarwal. She founded Stop Sale Acid, a social initiative against the misuse of acid. The campaign gained nationwide support from all corners. In 2013, the Supreme Court of India ruled in her favour and issued a set of restrictions on the sale of acid in the country.

Since then, Laxmi Agarwal has always been a spokesperson to eradicate the stigma related to acid attacks and also empower women who are going through the same struggle that she went through. Laxmi has received various awards for her campaign. She was also awarded the International Women Of Courage Award in 2014 by the then-First Lady of USA Michelle Obama.

ALSO READ | Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone And Her Resemblance With Laxmi, See Picture

Here is Laxmi Agarwal's progress over the years

Recently, during the trailer launch of Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone broke down on the stage. She went on to say how the film is special for her because of the emotional journey that it has put her through. She also exclaimed that she totally at a loss for words and that the team of Chhapaak has made the film with much passion.

At a film festival, Meghna Gulzar spoke at length about what one can expect from Chhapaak. She revealed that she realised the issue of acid attacks was very common in 2015. Hence, she decided to bring in her take on the subject through the film. Meghna Gulzar also said that Deepika Padukone will be seen as a “revelation” in the film. Chhapaak is set to release on January 10, 2020.

ALSO READ | 'Chhapaak' Actor Vikrant Massey Confirms Engagement With Sheetal Thakur, Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.