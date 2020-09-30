'Laxmmi Bomb' To Release In Australia, New Zealand And UAE On Nov 9

Akshay Kumar starrer much-awaited film Laxmmi Bomb which is releasing on an OTT platform on November 9, is all set for a theatrical release in Australia, New Zealand, and UAE on the same date. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter and wrote that the film is releasing simultaneously in all the three countries on the same date as it is releasing in India on the digital platform.

Laxmmi Bomb to get a theatrical release in three countries

Further, Taran also noted that Laxmmi Bomb will premiere in India on Disney plus Hotstar VIP and Hotstar in the USA, the UK, and Canada on November 9. Earlier, Akshay Kumar treated the fans with the release date along with a motion poster on Twitter. The small clip starts with a saying which reads, “Wen the outcast becomes outraged.” Followed by the saying, the clip shows an idol of Lord Lakshmi which slowly takes the shape of Akshay Kumar. Slowly with every passing second, Akshay Kumar’s face gets transformed with his character as a transgender in the film. Going by that fierce looks on his face in the clip, it seems that this role of the actor is all set to enthrall his fans with his skills.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the other star cast of the film including Kiara Advani and Tusshar Kapoor also shared similar videos on their Instagram while informing the fans about the release date if the film this Diwali. Sometime back, Akshay Kumar said theatres have the "first birthright" over movies and though he's excited his upcoming Laxmmi Bomb will stream digitally, he feels sad it couldn't release on the big screen. The horror-comedy is set to stream on Disney+Hotstar, bypassing a theatrical release as screens remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a virtual press conference, Akshay said OTT release was the only wise option in the current scenario.

To be honest, today I am excited about this platform. But yes, I'll say that I am also sad for theatres. After all, movies are theatres first birthright. But in the current situation, everyone's safety is of utmost priority. Today with theatres being shut and people watching movies on OTT platforms, if I can make my fans happy by releasing the film on Disney+Hotstarwhich is a big platform with a massive reach then I am glad.

