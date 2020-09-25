'Laxmmi Bomb', 'Khaali Peeli' & Other Films On OTT To Look Forward To

The Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in shutting down of movie theatres among several other services. Makers have therefore switched to the OTT platforms to release their movies. Several big-budget blockbusters are lined up for a 2020 OTT release which stars some of the biggest Bollywood actors. Take a look at the biggest releases this year.

Some of the most anticipated online releases:

Laxmmi Bomb

Akshay Kumar’s film Laxmmi Bomb's release date is announced as November 9, 2020. The movie is set to be released on Disney Plus Hotstar. The first look of Laxmmi Bomb created quite a buzz among audiences. Akshay Kumar gets possessed with the ghost of a transgender entity, Laxmmi, who sports a huge red bindi, red bangles and has frightening, bloodshot eyes. Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of Tamil movie Kanchana which directed by Raghava Lawrence.

Khaali Peeli:

Starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey in lead roles, Khaali Peeli is all set to be released on October 2, 2020. It will be premiered on ZeePlex. According to NDTV reports, Khaali Peeli’s release will be premiered at drive-through theatres at Gurugram and Bengaluru. The film has been directed by Maqbool Khan. The audience is excited to view the chemistry of upcoming stars of the younger generation in their first project together.

Nishabdham:

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty, alongside Anjali, will be seen together in their joint venture titled Nishabdham. The movie is scheduled to be released on October 2, 2020. Nishabdham will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The movie will release in three languages - Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdham is directed by Hemanth Madhukar. Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdham is a drama-mystery.

Ginny Weds Sunny

The movie stars Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey and is gearing up to release on Netflix. It will be available for streaming on October 9, 2020. Belonging to the romantic-comedy genre, the movie is about how matchmaking for a wedding isn’t as simple as it sounds.

Coolie No. 1

Directed by David Dhawan, the movie is the remake of the movie with the same name. Starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role, the movie will release on Amazon Prime Video during Diwali 2020. The movie was going to be theatrically released on May 1, 2020, but got postponed due to the pandemic.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha, the movie, too, will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar. Reports say that it is set to be released in late 2020. It is based on the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The movie is helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

Earlier this year, several movies released online and became popular among the audiences. Khuda Haafiz, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles, was released on August 14, 2020. The movie premiered on Disney Plus Hostar. Another movie that gained appreciation was Raat Akeli Hai stared Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Radhika Apte and Shweta Tripathi in titular roles. It was released on Netflix on July 31, 2020. One of the biggest blockbusters online earlier this year was Bulbbul, starring Tripti Dimri, Paoli Dam, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose and Parambrata Chatterjee. It was widely loved by the audience. It was produced by Anushka Sharma. It was released on Netflix on June 24, 2020.

