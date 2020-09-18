Akshay Kumar In 'Laxmmi Bomb'; Other Actors Who Played Transgender Roles In Movies

Akshay Kumar starrer upcoming comedy-horror film Laxmmi Bomb has garnered massive anticipation amongst fans. The remake of the Tamil flick Muni 2: Kanchana is slated to have a worldwide released on Disney+Hostar, this November 2020. In the movie, Akshay Kumar will be seen essaying the role of a transgender for the first time ever. Ahead of its release, here’s taking a quick look at a few actors who were previously seen essaying the role of transgender on the big screen.

Kamal Haasan in Vishwaroopam

Released in 2013, Vishwaroopam is an espionage action-thriller directed, written and bankrolled by Kamal Haasan. Along with it, he is also seen essaying a dual role in the film, Vishwanath and Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri in the film. The movie unveils how a series of violent events triggers him to reveal his real identity and connection to a darker world.

Paresh Rawal in Tamanna

Helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, Tamanna is a drama movie starring Pooja Bhatt, Paresh Rawal and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles. The movie features Paresh Rawal essaying the role of eunuch Tikku. The story revolves around the life of Tikku, who is the only child of yesteryear actor Nazneen Begum.

Sadashiv Amrapurkar in Sadak

Sadashiv Amrapurkar essayed the role of Maharani in Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt starrer romantic-thriller Sadak. Maharani is a eunuch that runs a brothel in the film. The plot of the movie is based on the life of a woman who is sold into prostitution. Wanting to escape, she has to deal with the wrath Maharani.

Ashutosh Rana in Sangharsh

Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta starrer psychological action horror Sangharsh movie see Ashutosh Rana essaying the role of Lajja Shankar Pandey, a transgender who sacrifices children to gain immortality. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a rookie CBI officer who takes help from an incarcerated criminal in order to catch Lajja. See the trailer of the film here:

Prashant Narayan in Murder 2

Psychological thriller Murder 2 features Prashant Narayanan playing the role of Dheeraj Pandey. He is a misogynistic eunuch who cross-dresses to look like a normal male. The movie unveils his story of being a psychopathic serial killer who calls hookers, murders them and disposes off their bodies in a well.

Raghava Lawrence in Muni 2: Kanchana

Raghava Lawrence essayed the role of Raghava in Muni 2: Kanchana. It is the sequel to his 2007 venture Muni. The film showcases how all hells breaks loose when Raghava is possessed by an evil spirit.

