Anushka Shetty And R Madhavan's Fans Feel 'Nishabdham' Trailer Made A 'solid Impact'

Amazon Prime Videos's much-awaited suspense thriller film Nishabdham's trailer has finally been released. Titled as Silence in Tamil and Malayalam, the gripping trailer of the multilingual thriller hits the right notes and develops curiosity among the viewers. Starring Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan, the film is directed by Hemanth Madhukar and produced by Vishwa Prasad.

Fans react to 'Nishabdham' trailer release

#AnushkaShetty literally killed it,

made a solid impact as

Sakshi on #NishabdhamTrailer



Liked the trailer, loved her this

new avatar.



QUEEN #Anushka IS BACK to

steal everyone hearts



Excited for #NishabdhamOnPrime #Nishabdham #SilenceOnPrime pic.twitter.com/ZSSwSzIAwe — Shiv Dutta ðŸŒ (@imshiva17) September 21, 2020

Many of Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan's fans reacted to the trailer of Nishabdham. While many commented that they had been eagerly waiting for the trailer of Nishabdham, many reacted that they loved the trailer and are waiting for the film to release. Several fans also tweeted that they loved Anushka Shetty's character in the film, calling her a 'Queen'.

While several fans commented under R Madhavan's picture, many fans replied to the actor on Twitter. A fan tweeted to the actor and praised him for the trailer, further adding that the film will be a treat for his fans.

'Nishabdham' plot

Sakshi, a talented artist who is deaf and mute, gets entangled in a criminal investigation when she unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident that occurs in a villa with a reputation for being haunted. With a team of police detectives determined to get to the bottom of the case and the list of suspects ranging from a ghost to a missing young girl, Nishabdham promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep the audience guessing until the very end.

