Lee Seung Gi Breaks Silence On Stock Manipulation Allegations On Wife Lee Da In & Family

Lee Seung Gi finally broke his silence on the stock manipulation allegations against his wife Lee Da In’s family on Wednesday, April 12. Lee Da In is the daughter of actress Kyeon Mi Ri, whose husband was sentenced to jail in 2009 due to his alleged involvement in a stock manipulation case. Following the wedding announcement of both the actors, numerous media outlets published stories about allegations that Kyeon Miri's husband had been manipulating inventory.

Seeing the situation go out of hand, Lee Seung Gi made the decision to speak up. He publicly showed his support for his wife through Instagram posts. The Law Cafe actor acknowledged that his relationship with Lee Da In has faced opposition from people close to him in addition to netizens and fans. He was even advised to break up with her in order to preserve the positive reputation he had worked so hard to establish since his debut.

In a long post, Lee Seung Gi wrote, "I want to say this to the fans who care about me. First of all, I want to apologize. I heard that you are very hurt to see the many articles that are overflowing regarding my wife's family problems. A fan said that's why he wants to stop my marriage ( with Lee Da In). Once again, I am sorry. There were even close acquaintances of mine who told me to break up (from Lee Da In) by saying, Think about your image. It frustrates me. My wife doesn't choose who is her parent. But how can I tell her to break up just because of her parents' problems."

"I promised my wife, Lee Da In, before and after marriage, "Let's pay for our mistakes from now on." I will look after the places that need help and those who are hurting more. We will continue to maintain this resolution regardless of hateful comments. Finally, to everyone who attended our wedding and congratulated me, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. While thinking about how to repay all of this, as our gratitude, I will use the wedding gift money for children who are more in need,"

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In got married on April 7 after dating each other for a few years. The wedding was a star-studded affair with several popular stars including Han Hyo Joo, Bae Suzy, Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Dong Wook, Jay Park, Kim Nam Gill, Lee Sang Yoon, Joshua Hong, Hoshi, BTOB’s Yook Sungjae, FT Island’s Lee Hongki and SuperJunior’s Eunhyuk and Kyuhyun among others in attendance.