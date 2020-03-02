Parineeti Chopra And Priyanka Chopra Never Fail To Give Us Sister-goals; See Pictures

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra have always been one of the most adored pair of sisters in the Bollywood industry. Priyanka Chopra entered the industry with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003) and her younger sister Parineeti Chopra made her debut with Yash Raj’s Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011). Fans often mistake the two as real sisters, but they are in fact first cousins.

Apparently, the bond between the two sisters has always been very strong. They even have the cutest nicknames given to each other, Mimmi Didi being Priyanka’s nickname, whereas Tisha is Parineeti’s nickname. Here are instances where the two sisters never fail to give sister-goals, with their adorable pictures:

Priyanka and Parineeti never fail to give major sister-goals

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are both very popular names in the Bollywood industry. The two sisters are often spotted together, at various events in fashionable attires, giving sister-goals. Look at some of their adorable pictures together.

The Chopra sisters were seen working together for the first time, for Disney’s Frozen 2. The two did voice-overs for the main characters in the movie, Anna and Elsa. The Ishaqzaade actor lent her voice for the character of the younger sister, Anna, whereas Priyanka was the voice behind Elsa, in the Hindi version of the movie.

During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Parineeti has revealed that she shares the same bond with Priyanka Chopra, which Anna and Elsa share. Comparing the on-screen sister’s connect with their own, Parineeti also said that, the relationship of Anna and Elsa in Frozen 2 is exactly what she shares with Mimmi Didi, as it is a unique and strong bond, just like the one that she has with her sister, Priyanka Chopra.

