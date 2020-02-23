Lesser-known-facts About Urvashi Rautela That You Probably Didn't Know About; Read

Urvashi Rautela has time and again given us some major fashion goals with her impeccable sense of fashion. She was last seen in Pagalpanti opposite Arshad Warsi. Recently, the diva made headlines for the humungous flowy red gown she wore at the Filmfare Awards.

In fact, not just her professional life but Urvashi Rautela's personal life is always under the scanner as well. The Great Grand Masti actor was rumoured to be in a relationship with cricketer Rishabh Pant. Urvashi, however, denied the reports and is currently enjoying her single status.

Read: Urvashi Rautela Oozes Oodles Of Glamour In These Green Outfits; See Pics



Apart from these, there are certain facts about Urvashi Rautela we bet you had no idea about. Take a look at some lesser-known facts about the Hate Story 4 actor, below-

Lesser-Known Facts about Urvashi Rautela

1. Urvashi Rautela holds the maximum number of beauty titles

Before making her Bollywood debut, Urvashi has won two prestigious titles. She is the first woman who won two Miss Universe India crown in 2012 and 2015 respectively. Furthermore, in the year 2018, she was awarded as the ‘Youngest Most Beautiful Woman’ in the Universe by the government & tourism of Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

2. A national-level basketball player

She is known for her fitness and is a fitness enthusiast. The Love Dose star is also a national-level basketball player in real-life. The actor has represented her state Uttarakhand on various platforms for basketball.

Read: Urvashi Rautela Turns Heads In These Stunning RED Outfits; See Pics

3. 'Great Grand Masti' is not Urvashi Rautela's debut movie

Urvashi Rautela made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Singh Saab the Great. She was cast opposite Sunny Deol. Even though the film tanked at the box-office, Urvashi's impressive debut performance was highly lauded by the audiences.

4. Urvashi is from Uttarakhand

The actor hails from the beautiful region of Uttarakhand. She was born on February 25, 1994, in Uttarakhand and is a Piscean by zodiac sign. Urvashi did her schooling from DAV School Kotdwar situated in Uttrakhand.

5. A trained dancer

The reason behind Urvashi Rautela's killer dance moves is that she is a trained dancer. A versatile dance. Urvashi is a master in the following five dance forms- Bharathanatyam, Kathak, Jazz, Hip-Hop and Belly Dance.

Read: Urvashi Rautela's Ethnic Style Book Is A Steal | Take A Look

6. Not from a film background

Urvashi’s father Manav Singh is a businessman. She is the first person in her family who tried her luck in movies. Her mother Meera is a Kumaoni by culture and a successful entrepreneur. She owns a luxe beauty salon.

Take a look at some stylish Urvashi Rautela's photos

Read: Urvashi Rautela And Other B'Town Actors Who Featured In Yo Yo Honey Singh's Music Videos

Images Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.