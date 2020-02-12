The Debate
Urvashi Rautela Oozes Oodles Of Glamour In These Green Outfits; See Pics

Bollywood News

Urvashi Rautela always mages to keep her fashion quotient on point is known for impeccable fashion sense. Check when Urvashi dazzled us with her green outfits.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela has time and again given us some major fashion goals with her impeccable sense of fashion. She was last seen in Pagalpanti opposite Arshad Warsi. After winning several beauty pageants, Urvashi Rautela made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Singh Saab the Great opposite Sunny Deol. She is also known for her exceptional fitness, dancing skills and drop-dead gorgeous looks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

The actor has done several Bollywood movies like Hate Story 4, Great Grand Masti amongst numerous others. She has also featured in some popular songs like Sara Zamana, Love dose and Bijli Ki Taar. Urvashi always manages to keep her fashion game on.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Turns Heads In These Stunning RED Outfits; See Pics

She has a huge fanbase on social media and is the only Asian actor to have her own Instagram filter. Urvashi's un-conventional and alluring red-carpet looks are truly inspiring. The actor's Instagram is filled with her pictures in green outfits. Take a look how Urvashi Rautela turned heads in these captivating green outfits-

Times when Urvashi impressed us with her green outfits

Urvashi Rautela slays the bodycon dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Urvashi looks stunning in a bright Trench coat dress 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela's Ethnic Style Book Is A Steal | Take A Look

Urvashi turns heads in this backless shimmery pale green dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Urvashi looks ravishing in this sea-green dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela's List Of Popular Music Videos Will Leave You Awestruck

The 'Sanam Re' actor dazzles in a bottle green sharara 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Urvashi Rautela's flared green skirt is a real steal from her wardrobe 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Stuns Fans As She Recreates Princess Jasmine's Look

Images Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
