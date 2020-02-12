Urvashi Rautela And Other B'Town Actors Who Featured In Yo Yo Honey Singh's Music Videos

Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the most well-known and celebrated names in the Indian music industry. Yo Yo Honey Singh has given us some of the most memorable party tracks in the last decade. A lot of popular B'Town actors have been a part of his hit music videos. From Urvashi Rautela's Love Dose to Sunny Leone's Char Botal Vodka, all Yo Yo Honey Singh songs have topped the radio charts over months.

Actors who featured in Yo Yo Honey Singh's Music videos

Urvashi Rautela-Love Dose

After bagging the Miss India Universe title in 2012, Urvashi Rautela made her impressive debut with Yo Yo Honey Singh's single, Love Dose, in 2014 for his album Desi Kalakaar. This Yo Yo Honey Singh's music video was Urvashi Rautela's claim to fame as the music video of Love Dose became a major hit. Urvashi Rautela not only looked breathtaking in the music video but she also danced really well in it. Her chemistry with Yo Yo Singh was highly lauded by the audience, and post that, Urvashi Rautela has featured in quite a few music videos like Gal Ban Gayi, Bijli Ki Taar, etc.

Sunny Leone-Char Botal Vodka

When Yo Yo Honey collaborated with B-town actor Sunny Leone for a music video, it was the talk of the town. Not only was Yo Yo Honey Singh's track Char Botal Vodka was a massive hit but it also enthralled a journey for Yo Yo Honey in Bollywood. The song went viral in no time and is still one of the most popular tracks of the voguish singer. The fact that Yo Yo Honey also showcased his impeccable dancing skills added to its popularity to a major level

Sonakshi Sinha-Desi Kalakaar

Sonakshi Sinha is amidst the most talked about celebs in tinsel town. Similar to Urvashi Rautela, Sonakshi Sinha did her first-ever music video with Yo Yo Honey for his song Desi Kalakaar. The foot-tapping music and catchy lyrics of the Desi Kalakaar made the track an enormous hit amongst the youngsters. After that, Sonakshi Sinha also made her long-standing dream of making her own song true and featured in a track sung by her titled Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai.

Sonam Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan-Dheere Dheere

In 2015, Hrithik Roshan featured with famous B-town diva Sonam Kapoor for the remix version of 90s popular track Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana. The song was a humongous hit and Sonam-Hrithik Roshan's chemistry was truly appreciated by the audience. A romantic track by Yo Yo Honey Singh which is a must-listen.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-Urvashi Urvashi

Is it a lesser-known fact that the blockbuster Kabir Singh Jodi, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, worked together in a stylish dance music video titled Urvashi, prior to the hit movie. The song is a remake of famous Prabhu Deva track Urvashi Urvashi. Both Shahid and Kiara danced their hearts out in this music video. A must-listen peppy track sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh.

