Urvashi Rautela Turns Heads In These Stunning RED Outfits; See Pics

Urvashi Rautela made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Singh Saab the Great opposite Sunny Deol. She has won many beauty pageants like Miss Universe India crown in 2012 and 2015 respectively. Urvashi Rautela is known for her exceptional fitness, dancing skills and drop-dead gorgeous looks.

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

She has also featured in some popular songs like Sara Zamana, Love dose and Bijli Ki Taar. Urvashi Rautela never fails to impress us with her alluring red-carpet looks and fascinating sense of style. Times when Urvashi Rautela has worn red outfits she simply looks breathtaking. Take a look at Urvashi Rautela turned heads in red outfits-

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela's Ethnic Style Book Is A Steal | Take A Look

Urvashi Rautela In Ravishing Red Outfits is Worth All Your Attention

Urvashi stuns in a two-piece dress

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Urvashi looks gorgeous in a red and gold sequined fusion attire with a dupatta

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Stuns Fans As She Recreates Princess Jasmine's Look

Urvashi Rautela' photos in ethnic wear are simply enchanting-Take a look at her sizzling hot-red sari

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram photo in snakeskin patterned pantsuit is truly charming

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Urvashi Rautela looks nothing short of a princess in this shimmery red dress

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Also Read: Is Urvashi Rautela Obsessed With Dazzling Outfits? These Photos Will Leave You Awestruck

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram post in this vibrant scintillating red top and black ruffled skirt looks wonderful

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Out of all Urvashi Rauteal's photos in red outfits, she looks the prettiest in this bewitching red gown with meticulous details

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela: Characteristic Traits That Makes Her A True Piscean

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.