'Let's Stand United Against Propaganda', Says Ekta Kapoor After Rihanna's Tweet Stirs Row

Television producer Ekta Kapoor on Monday came down heavily on the statements by foreign celebrities over the ongoing farmers' agitation in India, asking people to stand united against such propaganda. Taking to Twitter, Ekta shared the Ministry of External Affairs' official statement on the matter saying- 'Let's stand united against any propaganda. Together we can and we will!. The TV Czarina also shared MEA's official hashtags- #IndiaAgainstPropoganda and #IndiaTogether.

Lets stand united against any propaganda. Together we can and we will! #IndiaAgainstPropoganda #IndiaTogether https://t.co/4PhlCCowz4 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) February 3, 2021

Read: Payal Ghosh Counters Rihanna, Greta & Lilly On Farmers After Kangana, Akshay, Ajay, Suniel

Read: Minister Babul Supriyo Has Question For Rihanna; Takes Singer On For Entering Farmers' Row

MEA slams foreign propaganda

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday issued a statement after a few foreign individuals and entities commented on the ongoing farmer protests. The MEA said that before rushing to comment on such matters, it urges that facts be ascertained and proper understanding of issues at hand be undertaken. "Temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement said.

"We would like to emphasize that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," the statement said. The ministry also said the Parliament of India passed the reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector and noted that some of the vested interest groups have tried to mobilize international support against India.

India's statement comes after international pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg, Lilly Singh, American Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris and others meddled in the farmers' issue. The ministry has also used hashtags - #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

Read: Suniel Shetty Counters Rihanna, Greta, Lilly & Co On Farmers; Touts 'comprehensive View'

Read: 'Inaccurate & Irresponsible': Centre Issues Statement After Rihanna, Greta Support Farmers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.