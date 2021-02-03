Suniel Shetty Counters Rihanna, Greta, Lilly & Co On Farmers; Touts 'comprehensive View'

After the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday issued a statement following a few foreign celebrities and quasi-politicians commenting on the ongoing farmers’ protests, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has come out in support of the statement and has condemned the dangerous 'half-truth' and also used hashtags - #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda @hiteshjain33 https://t.co/7rNZ683ZAU — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 3, 2021

Centre Issues Statement

The MEA on Wednesday said that before rushing to comment on such matters, it urges that facts should be ascertained and a proper understanding of issues at hand be undertaken. "Temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement said.

Greta Thunberg & Rihanna support farmers' protest

Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg came out in support of the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi's borders against the Centre's new farm laws. "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," she tweeted.

Thunberg tweeted soon after singer Rihanna shared a news article highlighting the Centre's crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions. "Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," Rihanna tweeted. 'Superwoman' Lilly Singh also chimed in, with an almighty row breaking out online.

Republic Day Violence

As India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, the farmers' tractor rally which was planned on nine pre-decided routes turned violent at points. Some farmers forcibly entered Central Delhi, clashing with Delhi police and planted flags at the Red Fort. The entire area saw chaotic scenes for hours as the protesters threw stones at police and damaged vehicles. Police personnel tried to control the mob by baton-charging them and lobbing tear gas shells but were largely unsuccessful, later being hailed for their composure and refusal to let the matter escalate to gunshots being fired. This is something the western celebs appear to have glossed over.

