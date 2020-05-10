Let's Take A Recap At Akshay Kumar's Instagram Posts During The Quarantine

Quick links:
As we all are at home and quarantined amid the coronavirus outbreak, Akshay Kumar posted many motivating videos to keep us motivated and stern with our social distancing. He posted pictures and videos in which he used to explain and instruct people to stay at home and follow the safety measures strictly. So, let’s take a recap at Akshay Kumar’s Instagram page and all his quarantine posts.
Akshay Kumar posted this video on his Instagram in which all the celebrities of Bollywood are giving certain instruction to save ourselves from this coronavirus outbreak. Along with motivating us, they are also warning the citizens to stay safe and fight against the virus. Watch the video here!
#WarAgainstVirus
Please Please Please inn neeyamo ka paalan karein, apne aur doosron ki suraksha ke liye. Swasth rahein, surakshit rahein 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #WarAgainstVirus
For more info please follow :- @cmomaharashtra_ @my_bmc.
@rohitshettypicturez @itsrohitshetty
Because our safety always, always comes first. Stay safe and take care of yourself 🙏🏻
Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe ✨ #9Baje9Minute
For the first time in life, the winner will be the one who will stay put! This is a race, one which will save us...Say yes to #SocialDistancing please 🙏🏻 #BreakCorona #TogetherAtHome @my_bmc
#StayAtHomeSaveLives
At the risk of sounding repetitive, sharing my thoughts...there is a lockdown for a reason. Please don’t be selfish and venture out, you’re putting others lives at risk 🙏🏻
#StayAtHomeSaveLives. @my_bmc
5 mins at 5 pm : With my neighbours taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home and working tirelessly to keep us safe. Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work 👏👏👏 #JanataCurfew #BreakCorona @my_bmc #MumbaiPolice @hrithikroshan #SajidNadiadwala
Muskurayega India
All we need is a united stand. Aur phir #MuskurayegaIndia! 🇮🇳 Do share with your family and friends ♥️ @jackkybhagnani @vishalmishraofficial #CapeOfGoodFilms @jjustmusicofficial
