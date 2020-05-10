Let's Take A Recap At Akshay Kumar's Instagram Posts During The Quarantine

As we all are at home and quarantined amid the coronavirus outbreak, Akshay Kumar posted many motivating videos to keep us motivated and stern with our social distancing. He posted pictures and videos in which he used to explain and instruct people to stay at home and follow the safety measures strictly. So, let’s take a recap at Akshay Kumar’s Instagram page and all his quarantine posts.

Also read |Akshay Kumar To Team Up With Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal & Others For A Motivational Song

Akshay Kumar's posts during quarantine recap

Akshay Kumar posted this video on his Instagram in which all the celebrities of Bollywood are giving certain instruction to save ourselves from this coronavirus outbreak. Along with motivating us, they are also warning the citizens to stay safe and fight against the virus. Watch the video here!

#WarAgainstVirus



Please Please Please inn neeyamo ka paalan karein, apne aur doosron ki suraksha ke liye. Swasth rahein, surakshit rahein 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #WarAgainstVirus



For more info please follow :- @cmomaharashtra_ @my_bmc.

@rohitshettypicturez @itsrohitshetty

Image courtesy: @akshaykumar

He also posted a written letter post on his Instagram in which there was a message from the makers of the movie, Sooryavanshi of postponing this upcoming movie for the safety purpose during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Because our safety always, always comes first. Stay safe and take care of yourself 🙏🏻

Image courtesy: @akshaykumar

Also read | PM Modi Gives Thumbs Up To Akshay Kumar, Others For Inspiring Music Video Amid COVID-19

Akshay Kumar posted this picture in which he lighted a candle when the whole country was lighting candles and standing together during this COVID-19 lockdown.

Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe ✨ #9Baje9Minute

Image courtesy: @akshaykumar

Akshay Kumar requesting the people out there to stay at home and keep following the safety measures to fight against coronavirus outbreak.

For the first time in life, the winner will be the one who will stay put! This is a race, one which will save us...Say yes to #SocialDistancing please 🙏🏻 #BreakCorona #TogetherAtHome @my_bmc

Image courtesy: @akshaykumar

Akshay Kumar shared this aggressive video in which he was addressing to the citizens who are not following the rules of COVID-19 lockdown and putting their lives at risk.

#StayAtHomeSaveLives



At the risk of sounding repetitive, sharing my thoughts...there is a lockdown for a reason. Please don’t be selfish and venture out, you’re putting others lives at risk 🙏🏻‬

‪#StayAtHomeSaveLives. @my_bmc

Image courtesy: @akshaykumar

Also read | Akshay Kumar To Team Up With Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal & Others For A Motivational Song

Akshay Kumar appreciating the workers and people who do not have homes to stay and have to work tirelessly while this COVID-19 lockdown's a dangerous time. Along with him, Hrithik Roshan and Sajid Nadiadwala were also spotted at the Juhu Beach.

5 mins at 5 pm : With my neighbours taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home and working tirelessly to keep us safe. Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work 👏👏👏 #JanataCurfew #BreakCorona @my_bmc #MumbaiPolice @hrithikroshan #SajidNadiadwala

Image courtesy: @akshaykumar

An amazing effort put on to make this beautiful song, 'Muskurayega India', to encourage the citizens and remember that safety comes first to save your country and fight against coronavirus.

Muskurayega India

All we need is a united stand. Aur phir #MuskurayegaIndia! 🇮🇳 Do share with your family and friends ♥️ @jackkybhagnani @vishalmishraofficial #CapeOfGoodFilms @jjustmusicofficial

Image courtesy: @akshaykumar

Also read | 'Muskurayega India' Brings India Together, Lifts Citizens' Spirits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.