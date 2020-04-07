PM Modi gives thumbs up to Akshay Kumar, others for inspiring music video amid COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continued his acknowledgement of the celebrities from the film industry, in their contribution in the fight against COVID-19. After conveying his gratitude to them for donating to his newly launched PM-CARES relief fund, this time he praised them for lifting the morale of the citizens with a music video. PM Modi echoed the lyrics of the song Muskurayega India, that India ‘will fight’ and ‘will win’ against the deadly coronavirus.

READ: 'Muskurayega India' Brings India Together, Lifts Citizens' Spirits

Sharing the video on Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote that it was a good initiative by the film industry.

Here’s the post

फिर मुस्कुराएगा इंडिया...



फिर जीत जाएगा इंडिया...



India will fight. India will win!



Good initiative by our film fraternity. https://t.co/utUGm9ObhI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

READ:Here's PM Modi's Message To India On World Health Day Amid The Battle Against Coronavirus

READ:'Family': Big B, Rajinikanth, Ranbir-Alia, Others In One Home, Convey Important Message

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, Taapsee Pannu, and even Shikhar Dhawan are seen singing in the music video, that the stars have shot from the homes. Sharing glimpses of the pre-COVID India, the stars share that India will be back on the streets, celebrating festivals, dancing, laughing once the pandemic is over, amid visuals of the police and other forces working hard in the current situation. The video starts with PM’s message to the nation, propelling them to beat the virus.

The video is an initiative by actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music and has been sung and composed by Vishal Mishra.

READ:'Cabinet's Decision To Suspend MPLADS Funds Ill-advised:' RJD MP Manoj Jha To PM Modi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.