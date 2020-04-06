Akshay Kumar To Team Up With Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal & Others For A Motivational Song

Responding to PM Modi's clarion call to unite against the COVID-19 pandemic on April 5, Akshay Kumar, and many other celebs at their residence lit candles and Diyas at 9 pm. Looks like Akshay Kumar is very serious about the on-going pandemic and time and again keeps urging his fans to stay indoors. Now if the latest reports are to be believed, Kumar is set to team up with Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, and others to record a motivational song amid Coronavirus lockdown.

Akshay Kumar to record a motivational song

Akshay Kumar has been spreading awareness about the virus and also encouraging social distancing amongst fans. As per the latest reports, the Sooryavanshi actor has come up with a new initiative to bring together the stars of the industry like Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday amongst others for a motivational song. According to reports, Akshay Kumar has collaborated with Jackky Bhagnani for producing the song. And some of the stars have reportedly already recorded their part. The song will be in honour of the relief efforts of the central and state governments who are shedding sweat for people's safety.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar poured out his heart as well as his help to support the nation in this time of this crucial period. The Good Newwz actor took to his social media to announce his contribution of ₹25 Crores for the well-being of the country. Akshay has contributed a large amount to help keep daily wage workers afloat.

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

