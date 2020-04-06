'Muskurayega India' Brings India Together, Lifts Citizens' Spirits

The Coronavirus lockdown has made many anxious and nervous about the future of the country. During these trying times, Akshay Kumar and Jackky Bhagnani decided to uplift the spirits of Indian citizens by releasing the song, Muskurayega India. Muskurayega India was shared online on April 06, 2020, at around 6 PM. The song features the Prime Minister of India, along with several celebrities from Bollywood, such as Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and many more.

Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebs sing-along Muskurayega India to cheer up their fans

The song starts off with an address from the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who tells Indian citizens that he is certain the country will prevail against the Coronavirus crisis. The song finally starts and several Bollywood celebs, including Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aayran, and Ayushmann Khurrana, lipsync along with the lyrics to show their support for the message behind Muskurayega India. Muskurayega India is an optimistic song that promises Indians that things will get better after the end of the pandemic.

The music video shows several clips of villages and cities across the country during the COVID-19 crisis. The song then asks citizens to remain patient during the lockdown. The song tells people that the lockdown will eventually end and everything will return back to normal. However, until then, the song requests people to stay indoors to prevent the spread of the disease. Muskurayega India tries to uplift the spirit of Indian citizens by assuring an eventual end to the lockdown.

Just minutes after its release, Muskurayega India started to trend on Twitter as fans praised the celebs for their support during the coronavirus crisis. Many fans used a line from the song, "Jo sath de de India, Fir se Muskurayega India," as a new slogan to promote social distancing during the Coronavirus lockdown. Check out some of the fan reactions to Muskurayega India below.

"Jo sath de de India , Fir se muskurayega India."



Let's Win this battle 💪#MuskurayegaIndia Out Now.

Watch n Share.https://t.co/BUa37Ommyn pic.twitter.com/BwYr3Kf7xF — Rᴀνɪ. (@Itx_Ravi) April 6, 2020

Such a beautiful gesture by all these celebrities 🙏

We just need to obey the government's order and stay home.



We will definitely rise again 😊



Common India 🇮🇳#MuskurayegaIndia pic.twitter.com/EgpSW6KMnK — Armaan💥 ☔ (@haryyaanvi) April 6, 2020

Let’s not forget to cheer ourselves as we strengthen the spirit of togetherness! #MuskurayegaIndia, an anthem of hope... Song out now - https://t.co/FcCj49sQRx#CapeOfGoodFilms @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/P0RMepWWNh — ❤ KHILADI GROUP ❤ (@KhiladiGroup1) April 6, 2020

