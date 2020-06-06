'Like 2 Bald Men Fighting Over Comb': Pooja Bhatt On Fight Between Producers-exhibitors

Pooja Bhatt on Saturday took to her Twitter handle and took a dig at the ongoing producers-exhibitors dispute amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. Comparing the fight with two bald men fighting over a comb, Bhatt raised an important question — 'Where is the audience'.

Pooja Bhatt concluded her tweet by using the hashtag 'Reality bites'. Her tweet attracted a lot of reactions. One user wrote, "Both are expecting for hair growth" [sic].

Another said, "Audience is at their home. Now Audience wants entertainment on their TV, Laptops , Mobiles, iPad, Computers. Me be the Audience wouldn't go to theaters next few months due to health reasons & financial problems. Producers & exhibitors must find a midway solution for this." [sic]

Do theatres run movies or do movies run theatres? Pooja Bhatt on Theatres Vs OTT debate

The fight between the Producers and the exhibitors in these times is like two bald men fighting over a comb. Where is the audience? #realitybites pic.twitter.com/jTRwf5lUPE — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) June 6, 2020

Exhibitors seek PM's help to stop OTT release of films meant for theatres

Amid the long wait for single screens and multiplexes to reopen, some members of the Eastern India Motion Pictures of India have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to stop producers from releasing films, primarily meant for theatres, on OTT platforms.

In a letter to the prime minister, the exhibitors' section of the association said producers, who have signed contracts with single screens and multiplexes, should not be allowed to release their films on over-the-top (OTT) sites, as it would add to the financial woes of cinema hall owners.

"Movies are first released in theatres... goes to the OTT platforms after 60 days. But in this difficult time when all the theatre owners are supporting you and keeping their halls closed, why and how, without maintaining the status quo, few (production) houses can go ahead (with release)?" the exhibitors said in their letter to the PM.

Meanwhile, expressing their displeasure over the statements issued by few multiplex chains against the digital release of films, Producers Guild of India (PGI) said, it is time for the entire industry to come together and support each other, amid the nationwide lockdown, which has resulted in shutting of theatres.

'Gulabo Sitabo' OTT release: After INOX's statement, now PVR Cinemas CEO 'disappointed'

