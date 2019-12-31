Lisa Haydon Is Contemplating A Life Where 'two Little Peeps' Will Photo-bomb Her Pics Soon

Lisa Haydon who is all set to welcome her second baby in 2020, posed for a cute picture wearing a short blue dress. The picture also has her son looking at her or 'photobombing' as she says. Lisa said that she is looking forward to having a life when there will be 'two little peeps' photobombing soon.

And later, Lisa also shared another picture from her New Year's eve 2018, looking absolutely stunning. She also asked her fans a question: "So, It’s almost New Year.. who’s got resolutions?"

In August this year, sharing an adorable picture of herself, her husband Dino, and son Zack, Haydon had revealed that 'a party of four' is on its way. Lisa and Dino, who is the son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, tied the knot in October 2016 after one year of dating.

Lisa Haydon, who delivered her first child in May 2017, spoke about how it changed her perspective towards life. "I knew I wasn't going to have to choose one or the other. Sure, having a kid opened my eyes to a whole new world and way of living and one's priorities may change. But it's up to each individual and what they want to make of it."

"I was filming a web series till I was five months pregnant. I did the cover of Vogue India with Hrithik (Roshan) when I was four months pregnant... I believe that we are finally arriving at a place where women don't need to have career apprehensions towards starting a family. You can have it all. You might have to run a tight ship and have the occasional meltdown but it's all good," Lisa told a news agency.

