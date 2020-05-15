Lisa Ray Teaches How To Flirt Even While Social Distancing; Watch Here

Lisa Ray is currently quarantining with her family at their new home in Singapore. The actor never fails to share regular updates about her well-being on her social media. While the entire world is practicing social distancing, Lisa Ray has now shared tips on how one can flirt during the same.

Lisa Ray shows how to flirt amid coronavirus

Lisa Ray recently took to social media to share tips on how one can practice social distancing and also flirt. She shared a snippet from her 2007 film, The World Unseen in which Lisa Ray is shown walking away while stealing eye glances from her lover. Even Sheetal Sheth who plays her partner in the film is seen doing the same.

However, even while doing so both of them have a considerable distance between them. The actor even hilariously captioned the picture as “Flirting while social distancing and not saying a word”. She even asked her followers to try this for themselves.

Check out Lisa Ray’s latest hilarious post here:

Lisa Ray starrer The World Unseen was directed by British filmmaker, Shamim Sarif. The film was set against the backdrop of the 1950s South Africa that was also the beginning of apartheid. The film traced the story of two women who fall in love with each other at a time when everyone was homophobic. Lisa Ray and Sheetal Sheth also starred together in another Shamim Sharif directorial, I Can’t Think Straight.

On the work front, Lisa Ray was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please! She played a supporting role in the film as Bani J’s partner. She was a part of both seasons of the show that went on to become enormous hits. Lisa Ray’s role in the series as Samara Kapoor was lauded by the audience as well.

