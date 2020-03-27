Lisa Ray Shares Hilarious Pictures Of Her Twins Not Practising Social Distancing

Lisa Ray is currently quarantining with her family at their new home in Singapore. The actor never fails to share adorable pictures and videos of her twins on social media. Amid social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak, Lisa Ray now shared an adorable picture of her twins not being able to practice the same.

Lisa Ray has been spending some quality time with her family in Singapore. During the coronavirus outbreak, the actor has been regularly sharing updates of her twins and their naughtiness around the house. Lisa Ray’s latest post on social media is just too adorable to ignore.

Lisa Ray recently took to social media to share an adorable picture of her twins. In the picture, both the girls can be seen sitting together on a chair as they play around. Lisa Ray hilariously even captioned the picture as, “Speculative distancing. C’mon. How do you expect twins to practise social distancing”.

Lisa Ray lovingly calls both the twins as ‘Souffle’ because of their names, Soleil and Sufi. The actor welcomed the two babies with her husband, Jason Dehni. The actor is often seen sharing adorable clicks of the two babies on her social media.

Lisa Ray had taken to social media a few days ago to share pictures of both her twins playing dress up during the festival of Navratri. She dressed both her girls in traditional lehengas to mark the festival. One of them wore a dark pink Maharashtrian sari while the other baby donned a cute red lehenga choli.

