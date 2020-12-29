Lisa Ray Takes Break From Social Media, Says, 'I'll Be Back Online Next Year'

Four More Shots Please actor Lisa Ray took to her Twitter handle to share that she is taking a break from social media and will be back online next year. She wrote, "I wish you could feel how wistful this weather makes one, how it beckons you to curl within."

"With this in mind, wishing all a hopeful 2021. Making time for sacred reflection means I’ll be back online next year." [sic]

Supermodel-actor Lisa Ray earlier this year said that cancer had re-defined her life and helped develop a better relationship with fear, as she credited sheer will power and stubbornness for overcoming the “darkest period” of her life.

Ray, 47, was diagnosed in 2019 with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the white blood cells, which is considered incurable and fatal. A year later, the Indian-Canadian actor had said she was free from the disease.

There is no doubt that going through cancer has changed and transformed the trajectory of my life, and I am still processing that on some level. There has been a pre-cancer and post-cancer life," she said. "Cancer has changed me, but also in a weird way, it has been a gateway into a new phase. People do not necessarily associate cancer with finding the love of your life, but I got married while living with cancer. There is no end mark for my cancer," she said.

Ray, one of India's first supermodels, said that people came to her and lauded her for beating cancer, but she did not want to burst the bubble because she was still living with it. "It has affected my life. It has re-defined my life and has helped me develop a better relationship with fear," she said.

(With PTI inputs)

