Gulzar's Birthday: 7 Films By Legendary Filmmaker That Are Must-watch

The legendary lyricist, screenwriter, and film director, Gulzar turned a year older on August 18, 2020, marks the 86th birthday of the veteran lyricist, who has won several National Awards, an Academy Award as well as a Grammy Award. Gulzar's contribution towards building the eminence of Indian cinema across the globe stays remarkable. Thus, on his special day, here are seven films by the Padma Bhushan awardee which shed light on human dynamics:

Also Read | On Gulzar's Birthday, 'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Sriti Jha Recalls Meeting Him '6 Years Ago'

Koshish

Inspired by 1961's Japanese film Happiness of Us Alone, Koshish is a romantic drama released in 1972. This Gulzar directorial starred Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bhaduri in the lead roles. The story of Koshish revolves around a deaf and mute couple and focuses on their plight to survive in a desensitized society.

Parichay

Yet another Gulzar film which released in 1972, Parichay is a drama film which was loosely inspired by 1965's American film The Sound of Music. The film stars Jeetendra and Jaya Bhaduri in the lead roles alongside special appearances by Sanjeev Kumar and Vinod Khanna. The film showcases the story of a tutor, Ravi and five spoilt students and focuses on how Ravi falls in love with his eldest student Rama.

(Image credit: Pinterest)

Also Read | Gulzar's Birthday Quiz: Identify The Song Penned By The Poet Through Lyrics

3) Khushboo

Based on Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay's Bengali novel Panditmashai, Gulzar's Khushboo is a drama film, which released in 1975. The film stars Jeetendra and Hema Malini in the lead roles. The film became extremely popular back in the days for its songs Bechara Dil Kya Kare and O Majhi Re.

4) Aandhi

Starring Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen in the lead roles, 1975's Aandhi is based on the life of the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and revolves around her relationship with her estranged husband. The political drama too became popular for iconic compositions sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

5) Kitaab

1977's drama film Kitaab was both written and directed by Gulzar. The film is based on a Bengali story, Pathik by Samaresh Basu. This Gulzar directorial stars Uttam Kumar, Vidya Sinha, Shreeram Lagoo, Keshto Mukherjee and Asit Sen in the lead roles.

6) Namkeen

1982's National Award-winning film Namkeen touches some extremely sensitive yet untouched aspects of rural India. The film starred Sharmila Tagore, Sanjeev Kumar, Shabana Azmi and Waheeda Rehman in the lead roles. Namkeen won the National Award for Best Audiography in 1983.

Also Read | Vishal Bhardwaj Drops Poster Of His Music Label 'Dhoop Aane Do', Penned By Gulzar

7) Ijaazat

Ijaazat, which released in 1987, is based on 1964's Bengali film Jatugriha. The film starred Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah and Anuradha Patel in the lead roles and follows the lives of a separated couple. Ijazaat won two National Awards in the category of music in 1988.

Also Read | Gulzar's Birthday: 20 Facts About Renowned Lyricist That Fans Must Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.