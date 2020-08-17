Gulzar's Birthday Quiz: Identify The Song Penned By The Poet Through Lyrics

Be it poems or songs, lyricist Gulzar has carved a niche with his commendable writing skills. On August 18, Gulzar celebrates his birthday. Here is a quiz based on songs written by the poet. With some clues, can you guess the right lyrics penned by Gulzar?
Gulzar quiz based on his songs
This song is composed by AR Rahman and sung by Sukhwinder Singh. Can you guess the lyrics of this song penned by Gulzar?
- Aaja, aaja jind shamiyane ke tale..Aaja jariwale nile aasman ke tale
- Duniya tab to meri chamke damke maheke re...Tera chehra sooraj jaisa chaand si thand hai pyaar mein
- Ke tum bin ye ghar suna hai....sandeshe aate hai
- aaja piya tohe pyaar dun, gori baiyaa tope vaar du
This song is from the movie Ishqiya. Penned by Guzar and sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, this song is filmed on Naseeruddin Shah. Can you guess the lyrics of the song?
- Na koi darmiyaan.....Hum dono hai yahan.....Phir kyun hai tu bata..Faasley...
- Aisi ulji nazar unse hatt-ti nahi.....Daant se reshmi dor katt-ti nahi....Umra kab ki baras ke safeed ho gayi
- Yeh mausam ki baarish...Yeh baarish ka paani....Yeh paani ki boondein....Tujhe hi toh dhoondhe
- Tanha hain logon mein...Logon mein tanhaayi....Dil ka mizaaj ishqiya
This is one of the most iconic songs by Bipasha Basu. It is from the movie Omkara, composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and penned by Gulzar. Can you guess the lyrics of the song?
Na gilaaf, Na lehaaf thandi hawa ke khilaaf sasuri....O itni sardi hai kisika lehaaf lehi leh....O jaa padosi ke chule se aag lehi leh
Poocho Yahan Sab Se Pooch Lo...Deewano Ka Main Passion.....Sab Ki Zubaan Par Hoon Main, Love Ki Main Definition
Tera pyaar mila toh jag saara mila hai.....Mujhe kisi se na koi ab shikwa gila hai…Zindagi se toh phir, jo bhi lamha mile...usey pyaar pe vaar do
Teri zulfon ki ye nami...teri aankhon ka ye nashaa.....yahaan kho bhi jaun toh mai...kya kasoor hai mera
This song is penned by Gulzar for the movie Haider. The song is picturised on Shahid Kapoor. Can you guess the lyrics of this song?
- Sanse Ho Gayi Hai Kiski Aaho Me Mai Kho Gayi Hu Jane Kiski Baho Me...Manjilo Se Rahe Dundati Chali Kho Gayi Hai Manjil Kanhi Raho Pe
- Lab tere yun khule jaise harf thhe...Honth par yun ghule jaise barf thhe....Aana zara-zara main haule-haule....Saans-saans senk doon tujhe
- Mujhse zyada mere jaisa....Koi hai toh hai tu....Phir na jaane dil mera kyun...Tujhko na de saku
- Dil ki hai dhadkan aankhon ka didaar...rab se bhi zyada tujhe karte hain pyar....sun soniyo sun dildar...rab se bhi zyada tujhe karte hain pyar
This song is from the movie Ek Thi Daayan. It is picturised on Emraan Hashmi and Kalki. This song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. Can you guess the lyrics?
- Chunar Mein Iski, Sitaare...Saare Chamkeele Chamkeele Chamkeele...Kangan Mein Iske Bahaare
Aaj Hariyaale, Hariyaale, Hariyaale
- Wo jo samander tha...Ret ka manzar tha...Dhoka sa tha jo bhi....Aankhon ke ander tha
- Tumhaari filein, tumhaari diary...Gaadi ki chaabiyan, tumhaari enakein...Tumhaara laptop, tumhaari cap, phone
Aur apna dil, kanwaara dil...Pyaar mein haara bechara dil
- Dhoop mein nahayega toh dhoop lag jaayegi...Baatein yun banayega toh baat badh jaayegi...Ladki ghumayega toh lat lag jaayegi
This song is from the movie Raavan, filmed on Aishwarya Rai. It was composed by AR Rahman and penned by Gulzar. Can you guess the lyrics of this song?
- Tere binaa chaand kaa sonaa khotaa re
Peeli peeli dhool undaawe jhootaa re
Tere binaa sonaa peetal
Tere sang keekar peepal
- Kya kehna hai kya sunna hai
Mujhko pata hai tumko pata hai
Samay ka ye pal thamsa gaya hai
Aur is pal mein koi nahin hai
- Na Jaane Kahaan Se Aaya Hai
Na Jaane Kahaan Ko Jaayega
Deewana Kise Banaayega Yeh Ladka..
- Kaise Kahun Ishq Mein Tere
Kitna Hun Betaab Main
Aankhon Se Aankhe Mila Ke
Chura Lun Tere Khwaab Main
This song sung by Mohit Chauhan and penned by Gulzar is one of the iconic songs of Priyanka Chopra. It is from the movie Kaminey. Can you guess the lyrics of this song?
- Tera pyaar mila toh jag saara mila hai.....Mujhe kisi se na koi ab shikwa gila hai…Zindagi se toh phir, jo bhi lamha mile...usey pyaar pe vaar do
- Chunar Mein Iski, Sitaare...Saare Chamkeele Chamkeele Chamkeele...Kangan Mein Iske Bahaare
Aaj Hariyaale, Hariyaale, Hariyaale
- Jag Jag Sara Jag Sara Nikhar Gaya...Hun Pyaar Hawa De Vich Bikhar Gaya...Jag Jag Sara Jag Sara Nikhar Gaya
Hun Pyaar Hawa De Vich Bikhar Gaya
- Thode bheege bheege se thode nam hai hum, kal se soye voye bhi to kam hai hum.....Thode bheege bheege se thode nam hai hum...Kal se soye voye bhi to kam hai hum.
Gulzar quiz- answers
1. Aaja, aaja jind shamiyane ke tale..Aaja jariwale nile aasman ke tale
2. Aisi ulji nazar unse hatt-ti nahi.....Daant se reshmi dor katt-ti nahi....Umra kab ki baras ke safeed ho gayi
3. Na gilaaf, Na lehaaf thandi hawa ke khilaaf sasuri....O itni sardi hai kisika lehaaf lehi leh....O jaa padosi ke chule se aag lehi leh
4. Lab tere yun khule jaise harf thhe...Honth par yun ghule jaise barf thhe....Aana zara-zara main haule-haule....Saans-saans senk doon tujhe
5. Tumhaari filein, tumhaari diary...Gaadi ki chaabiyan, tumhaari enakein...Tumhaara laptop, tumhaari cap, phone
Aur apna dil, kanwaara dil...Pyaar mein haara bechara dil
6. Ohh raanjha ranjha na kare heere...Jag badnami hoey...Patti patti jhar javey...Par khusboo chup na hoey
7. Kya kehna hai kya sunna hai
Mujhko pata hai tumko pata hai
Samay ka ye pal thamsa gaya hai
Aur is pal mein koi nahin hai
8. Thode bheege bheege se thode nam hai hum, kal se soye voye bhi to kam hai hum.....Thode bheege bheege se thode nam hai hum...Kal se soye voye bhi to kam hai hum.
Picture Courtesy : Still from Gulzar's songs
