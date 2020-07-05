Vishal Bhardwaj drops poster of his music label 'Dhoop Aane Do,' penned by Gulzar

Filmmaker-musician Vishal Bharadwaj who recently announced his own music label on June 3, teased fans with the title and poster of his first song. The music Dhoop Aane Do which penned by veteran lyricist, Gulzar under the banner VB Music will release on July 6. While intriguing poster features the ace filmmaker along with his singer wife Rekha Bhardwaj and legendary lyricist Gulzar.

Vishal Bharadwaj shared the poster on his Twitter handle where the trio can be seen smiling in a monochrome picture. While captioning the poster, Vishal wrote that its time to let the sunshine through the monsoon clouds with the new song Dhoop Aane Do. At last, he mentioned the release date of the song on July 6. Going by the poster and the lyrics written by Gulzar it seems that the song will surely prove to a relief amid such a stressful time. It also seems to bring a ray of hope with its music.

Ever since the filmmaker dropped in the poster of the song on the micro-blogging site, several fans have been sharing their excitement in the comment section. One of the users who is eagerly waiting for the release of the song wrote that that the excitement level in her has reached its epitome. Another user from Kenya echoed similar sentiments and wrote that Vishal’s music has always brought refreshing sanity back to the ears of the people. A third user lauded the poster and wrote that he just cannot wait for the song to release. A fourth user suggested the filmmaker to release the song on July 5 because of the beautiful weather.

Looking fwd... O sathi re dinnnnn doobay na.. — Faheem Mir (@FaheemMir73) July 4, 2020

Looking forward to this Magic. — Rajesh (@RaajSonak) July 4, 2020

विशाल क्षितिज पर जब एक सिंदूरी रेखा दिखने लगे तो बाग़-ए-दिल का गुलज़ार होना तय है...धूप का इंतज़ार है 🌞🌻 — Subir Ghosh (@subghosh) July 4, 2020

Wishing you all the best Vishalbhai...your music always brings refreshing sanity back to our ears. It would be wonderful if one day you would visit Kenya and do a musical fusion / collaboration. Greetings from Kenya 🇰🇪 — Deepen Arun Bhatt (@Deepen74) July 4, 2020

Earlier, Vishal had posted a video announcing VB Music on Twitter and wrote, “If music be the food of love, play on, give me excess of it. Bringing your way VB Music, soulfully yours. Stay tuned for more updates @vbmusiclabel@rekha_bhardwaj.” Filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda was quick to respond and wrote, “Congratulations and best of luck to @VBMusicLabel, looking forward to hearing many mesmerizing tunes and beautiful music in the times to come Slightly smiling face.”



