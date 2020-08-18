On Gulzar's Birthday, 'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Sriti Jha Recalls Meeting Him '6 Years Ago'

Born as Sampoorna Singh Kalra, legendary lyricist and director Gulzar, celebrates his 86th birthday on August 18. On his special day, Kumkum Bhagya actor Sriti Jha recalled meeting him six years ago. Sriti reposted her own post and wrote, "Ek mulaqat." As seen in the picture, Gulzar is busy penning down something on a paper, whereas Sriti Jha also has some books and pen in her hand. The caption to the post read, "Sirf ehsaas hai yeh rooh se mehsoos karo'...happy birthday Gulzar sahab! #celebratingcinema."

Sriti Jha recalls meeting Gulzar

Celebs wish Gulzar

Not only celebrities from the television, film, and sports fraternity wished Gulzar on his birthday, but people from walks of life have been extending sweet wishes on social media. Actor Urmila Matondkar tweeted, "Simply said most valued philosophy of life. Happy Birthday, Gulzar Saab #gulzarshayari." Vishal Dadlani wrote, "Wishing Gulzar-Saab a very Happy Birthday. He is truly a lyrical-genre unto himself." Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh also penned sweet wishes on Gulzar's birthday.

Gulzar's songs like Ek Dafa Ek Jungle Tha, Tere Bina Beswadi, Satrangi Re, Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor Aa Gaya Hai, Woh Shaam Kuch Ajeeb Thi, Do Deewane Shehar Mein among others remain evergreen. He directed films like Ijaazat, Aandhi, Maachis, Angoor, among others that were very received during that era. Meanwhile, Gulzar is also a poet. Gulzar is a Padma Bhushan awardee and has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award too. He has also bagged National Film Awards in his prolific career.

Kumkum Bhagya updates

As per the latest Kumkum Bhagya episode updates, Abhi consoles Prachi and also advises her to cry and express her feelings. Abhi shares a heartfelt conversation with Prachi, whereas, Vikram, on the other hand, requests media not to publish any news about the theft and asks them to leave the place. A furious Ranbir starts beating up one of the media persons. However, Vikram mollifies Ranbir and requests him to calm down and ignore the situation. Meanwhile, Pallavi accuses Prachi and blames her for the mess happening around. The twist in the tale takes place when Rhea overhears Prachi and Abhi's conversation.

