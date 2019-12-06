Katrina Kaif Songs That Fans Might Have Forgotten; From Choomantar To Khwab Dekhe

Katrina Kaif, who will soon share the screen space with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's upcoming project titled Sooryavanshi, has gained massive popularity among the audience and fans for stellar moves in all her numbers in films. Her dancing skills showcased in songs like Sheila Ki Jawani, Chikni Chameli and Kamli, among others, were much-loved fans. Though her previous projects like Thugs of Hindostan and Zero were a debacle at the box-office, Kat managed to garner appreciation for her dance performances.

The 36-year-old actor marked her debut in 2003 and has performed in numerous songs. Here is the list of some of her old songs that her fans might have forgotten:

Choomantar in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

The rom-com family drama directed by Ali Abbas Zafar released in 2011. Apart from Katrina, the film also features Imran Khan and Ali Zafar. The song Choomantar, picturised on the character Dimple, explores the city of Delhi. The fun-filled song is sung by Benny Dayal and Aditi Singh Sharma.

Khwab Dekhe from Race

The multi-starrer action-drama's music album was an instant hit. Apart from the song Zara Zara and Race theme song, Saif Ali Khan was picturised in the song Khwab Dekhe with the Bang Bang actor. She flaunted her moves in the song vocalised by Monali Thakur, Neeraj Shridhar and Pritam. The song went on to become the party chartbuster of the year 2008.

Main Tera Dhadkan Teri from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

The first collaboration of the Jagga Jasoos actors was released in 2009, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Their on-screen chemistry managed to catch the attention of the audience. The singers K.K., Sunidhi Chauhan, and Hard Kaur lent their voice to this song penned by Irshad Kamil. The appearance and performances of the lead actors in the song were appreciated by their fans.

