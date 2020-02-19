List Of Taapsee Pannu Films On Amazon Prime That Will Keep You Entertained

Taapsee Pannu is busy giving hits after hits and her fans love her acting skills. From Baby, Naam Shabana, Pink to Manmarziyaan, Saand Ki Aankh and more, the Badla actor has stolen hearts in every role that she adorned. While proving her excellence in every genre, she has done some of the most wondrous South movies which have helped her create her name in the film industry. Some of her movies have found their way in the online entertainment portal called Amazon Prime. If you are looking for Taapsee Pannu's movies in Amazon Prime, here is a list.

Mogudu (2011)

Starring Taapsee Pannu opposite Tottempudi Gopichand, Mogudu is an entertaining romantic drama. The movie is based on the love story of two rich and well-known characters who find unpleasant moments separating them from each other. The movie unveils the story of true love, separation and how a couple finds their way back to each other.

Ghazi Attack (2017)

Ghazi Attack is a war drama, based on a true event between Indo-Pak war on the naval front. The storyline revolves around a Pakistani submarine named Ghazi, and its captain's plans to secretly attack Vizag port. But, they can only be successful if they get past the Indian submarine S21. The movie stars Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles.

Mr Perfect (2013)

According to many fans, Mr Perfect is amongst the most incredible movies ever made in the South Indian film industry. The romantic film stars Prabhas, Kajal Agarwal and Taapsee Pannu in key roles. The movie revolves around Vicky, a guy who thinks that one should never compromise in his life and should always be himself. But, when he gets to know that his lover had to compromise a lot to be with him, he realises that in life, things don't always go your way and you must learn to adjust for the sake of others.

