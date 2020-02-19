The Debate
Taapsee Pannu Is Giving Out Some Major Summer Outfit Goals, Check It Out!

Bollywood News

It looks like Taapsee Pannu is obsessed with summer outfits, as is evident from some of her latest Insta posts. Check out some of these summer outfits here-

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood currently. Her choice of roles are unconventional and gritty. Taapsee Pannu is well-known for her performances in movies like Baby, Pink, Saand Ki Aankh, Badla, and many more. The star is now gearing up for another female-oriented flick titled Thappad.

The star is very active on social media. Her Instagram account is filled with pictures of her in different outfits that have made her fans go crazy over it. It looks like the actor is obsessed with summer outfits as a lot of her recent photos were in this style. Check out some of these photos here-

Taapsee Pannu's outfits to steal for this summer

Some Indian summer outfits to steal form Taapsee's wardrobe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Image courtesy: @taapsee

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Image courtesy: @taapsee

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Image courtesy: @taapsee

A 'beachy' summer outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Fill your wardrobe with some fusion

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Some skirts to twirl in

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Image courtesy: @taapsee

