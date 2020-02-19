Taapsee Pannu Is Giving Out Some Major Summer Outfit Goals, Check It Out!

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood currently. Her choice of roles are unconventional and gritty. Taapsee Pannu is well-known for her performances in movies like Baby, Pink, Saand Ki Aankh, Badla, and many more. The star is now gearing up for another female-oriented flick titled Thappad.

The star is very active on social media. Her Instagram account is filled with pictures of her in different outfits that have made her fans go crazy over it. It looks like the actor is obsessed with summer outfits as a lot of her recent photos were in this style. Check out some of these photos here-

Taapsee Pannu's outfits to steal for this summer

Some Indian summer outfits to steal form Taapsee's wardrobe

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Image courtesy: @taapsee

A 'beachy' summer outfit

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Fill your wardrobe with some fusion

Image courtesy: @taapsee

Some skirts to twirl in

Image courtesy: @taapsee

