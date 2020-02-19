'Thappad' To 'Badla': 3 Times Taapsee Pannu Went De-glam In Movies

Taapsee Pannu is known for portraying unconventional roles in an effortless manner. The actor has also developed a firm foothold in Bollywood with movies like Mission Mangal, Pink and Saand ki Aankh in which her performance was immensely appreciated.

The actor is currently gearing up for her much-awaited upcoming movie Thappad where she will be essaying the role of a housewife. While Taapsee has already enticed the audience with many women-oriented roles, there were also times when she let her performance do the talking instead of her looks. The actor went complete de-glam for these movies and won several laurels for showcasing her unfiltered self on the big screen.

Here are films which had Taapsee Pannu go de-glam on the silver screen

Thappad

Taapsee Pannu reportedly essays the role of a housewife who becomes a victim of domestic abuse. By the looks of the trailer, the actor has gone for a de-glam look which is only adding to the essence of her character. Fans are waiting to witness her performance. Not just her performance but the hard-hitting dialogues also seem to be the soul of the film.

Badla

Taapsee's performance was much lauded by fans. The actor's portrayal of a woman accused of murdering her lover complimented her co-star Amitabh Bachchan's performance effortlessly. It is needless to say, this movie is touted to be one of the finest films of her career. This is also another film where Taapsee opted for a non-glamorous look.

Game Over

Taapsee's act in Game Over was touted as one of the most underrated performances in recent times. The actor played a wheelchair ridden woman who battles a terrifying intruder at her home. She went completely de-glam for her character in Game Over. It was her realistic performance which made the film worth watching. The actor brought out all the emotions of fear and struggle effortlessly on screen.

