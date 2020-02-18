Taapsee Pannu To Be A Part Of Remake Of A German Film 'Run Lola Run'; Details Here

Taapsee Pannu recently won the Filmfare award for her amazing performance in Saand Ki Aankh. She took to social media to make an important announcement about her upcoming film. Taapsee Pannu announced her next film Loop Lapeta. The film is expected to be a new age comedy thriller. Notably, Loop Lapeta is an adaptation of the classic German film, Run Lola Run.

About Run Lola Run

Run Lola Run is a German thriller which released in the year 1998. It featured talented actors like Franka Potente and Moritz Bleibtreu in the key roles. The film clicked with the audience instantly because of the unique narrative. The film was not just loved by the audience but was praised by critics as well. It was selected as the German entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 71st Academy Awards but unfortunately, it couldn’t secure a nomination.

Writer and director

The film was written and directed by Tom Tykwer. He has carved a niche for himself in the thriller genre with films like The International, Heaven, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer among others. His film Run Lola Run was nominated for many prestigious awards throughout the world.

Unique Narrative

The thriller stood out because of its unique storytelling. The film had three different climaxes that showed how different situations could have turned the protagonist’s life upside down. The liberty and imagination of the director in telling the story made a special place in the viewer’s heart.

Acting

Taapsee Pannu will have a big task ahead to fill the shoes of German actor Franka Potente who played the lead role in the original film. Run Lola Run was her second film. Potente was praised globally and won many awards and accolades for her stellar performance. Not many people know that she is also a talented singer.

