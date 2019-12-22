Deepika Padukone's Best Moments From The Comedy-drama Film, 'Piku'

Piku is a 2015 comedy-drama film that is directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. The film depicts a father-daughter relationship and brings out the insecurities and cherished moments within a family. It features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles. The movie was a big hit at the box-office. Deepika was honored with Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Here is a list of some of the best moments of the actor from Piku.

Also read | Deepika Padukone: The Actor's Best Moments From Bajirao Mastani

Deepika Padukone’s best moments in Piku

Also read | Deepika Padukone, Kareena, Kangana Nail The Comfy Travel Look With Chic Ethnic Attire

The Knife sequence

There is a famous knife sequence in the movie when Amitabh Bachchan refuses to travel with Irrfan Khan as he finds out a knife in the car. All the characters stop in the middle of the highway and that is when Deepika’s character breaks out on the situation and reacts in the best possible way.

Marriage Clause

The film has several other hilarious scenes. There is a scene when Deepika Padukone reveals the clause of her marriage by saying that the person who will marry her has to adopt her father too. There is a certain vulnerability shared through the character about her attachment to her father.

Also read | Deepika Padukone Would Have Been Happy With A South Indian? Read Ranveer's Response

Bhaskor Villa

Piku (Deepika Padukone) renames the house after her father’s death. She names it as ‘Bhaskor Villa' in the memory of her father. She still has an urge to feel the presence of her father in her life as the house is a symbol of love where she looked after her father in his old days. The scene was very well written and shot. It makes us feel for the character in a very unique way.

Also read | Deepika Padukone Looks Elegant While Sporting A Rani Pink Kurta At The Airport

Closing sequence

The closing sequence of the film gives us hope for the new life of the character. Deepika Padukone is seen playing badminton with Irrfan Khan inside a court. The game connects very well with the on-screen and off-screen image of the character. There is a certain spark in the scene that doesn’t allow us to leave our seat in disappointment. It rather makes us feel happy for the character.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.