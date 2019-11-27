Deepika Padukone Would Have Been Happy With A South Indian? Read Ranveer's Response

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been giving couple goals since the day they tied the knot. The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. They visited the Tirumala Temple in Andra Pradesh and the Golden Temple in Amritsar. In a round table discussion with Anupama Chopra, Deepika revealed something that shook the ground below Ranveer's feet.

Deepika's revelation

The round table discussion hosted by Anupama had Deepika and Ranveer along with other actors like Ayushmaan Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Parvathy, Vijay Deverakonda, Vijay Setupathi, and Manoj Bajpayee. While talking about their relationship, Deepika revealed that when she met Ranveer Singh for the first time, she believed that he was from Delhi. Deepika was shocked to know that Ranveer actually hailed from Bandra. Ranveer then jokingly responded that his being from Bandra is what got Deepika hooked.

Deepika was quick to respond to this by saying that she would have been very happy with a South Indian guy. Ranveer, who was also ready with his response, promptly asked her to wait for two days as he will be going to Tirupati in a dhoti.

Deepika and Ranveer has worked in multiple movies together. They were first seen in the movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. They also did Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat together. Ranveer and Deepika will be sharing the screen once again as they are essaying the roles of Kapil Dev and his wife Romi respectively in the movie '83. The movie will release on April 10, 2020.

