'Little Women's' Box Office Collection Reaches $100 Mn In The U.S. Ahead Of The Oscars

Little Women has finally surpassed the $100 million benchmark at the North American box-office. This major benchmark has taken place prior to the Academy Awards happening on February 9, 2020. Read on to know more details about Little Women’s box office collection.

Little Women surpasses $100M mark

Little Women directed by Greta Gerwig was one of the most critically acclaimed movies of 2019. The movie was also one of the highly anticipated films of the year due to its stellar star cast and it being another adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel of the same. But now, Little Women has achieved another major milestone.

Greta Gerwig’s Little Women has finally crossed the $100 million mark at the North American box-office. According to a media portal’s report, Little Women, since its release on Christmas Day has raked in $100.5 million in the U.S. Talking about its international market, Little Women's box office collection has reached to $64 million. This brings Little Women's global box office collection to $164 million.

The cost of this Saoirse Ronan starrer was $40 million. Hence these box-office collections are considered to be profitable for the studio. Little Women and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are the two Sony films that have been nominated for Oscars this year.

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has received 10 Oscar nominations this year. The film has already won several awards and is expected to take home a few Oscar trophies as well. Whereas Greta Gerwig’s Little Women has been nominated for six Oscars this year including Best Picture, Best Actress for Saoirse Ronan, and Best Supporting Actress for Florence Pugh.

Image Courtesy: Little Women movie Instagram

