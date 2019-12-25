Emma Watson's Instagram Is An Ode To Her Fashion Sense And These Pictures Are Proof

As 'Hermione Granger', Emma Watson made her way into the hearts of millions of people around the world. Not only that but Emma Watson certainly came close to the top of the list when it comes to taking style inspiration from celebrity classy looks. The actor's Instagram is an ode to her fashion sense and is a must-follow for any amateur looking to take some style tips-

Style tips that Emma Watson gave us via Instagram

The outfit below shows attention to sustainable fashion and also some impressive craftsmanship with black pointed heels and a black sling bag. She looked adorable with her messy tied up hair.

Here, she is seen wearing black sheer tops with well-tailored pants with flairs at the bottom. She shows her natural beauty by wearing minimal make-up and brown lipstick.

In this post, Emma Watson is seen wearing a light brown camel textured suit with a white shirt inside She looks gorgeous with her nude makeup and dark red lipstick. She completed her looks with soft wavy hair.

Watson wore Balenciaga head-to-heel, in all black. She was wearing a Victorian-inspired, tulle-accented gown. Watson picked velvet thigh-high boots to complete the look. The look was finished by a beaded, shell-shaped Balenciaga purse, and Fred Leighton jewels.

