Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Will Release On THIS Date In India; Find Out

The movie Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig, has released in multiple countries and has been doing amazingly well. The movie traces the story of four sisters, who are faced with the challenges and their different perspectives to overcome them. Little Women is based on a book with the same name by Louisa May Alcott.

Little Women's release date in India

The movie Little Women will be releasing on February 7, 2020, across all the theatres in India. According to a report in a news portal, India wasn't a part of the original list of countries where the movie would be released. It was later added.

The movie was released at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Its theatrical release in the US was on December 25, 2019. According to the media reports, the film has collected a total of $146.7 million.

Little Women looks at the story of four sisters, Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, the March sisters. There are other important characters like Mr and Mrs March, Theodore Laurie Lawrence and Aunt March. The movie traces how the four sisters have vibrant personalities and how they deal with any kind of situations, may it be happy or sad, in their unique manner.

The movie stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel, Chris Cooper, and Meryl Streep. Saorise plays the role of Jo, Emma plays the eldest sister Meg, Florence is Amy while Eliza is Beth. Timothée plays the role of Laurie in the movie. It is directed by Greta Gerwig, who previously directed Lady Bird.

Image Courtesy: Little Women Instagram

