'Love Aaj Kal' Actor Arushi Sharma Feels Working With Kartik Is Like Meeting An Old Pal

Bollywood newcomer Arushi Sharma is all set to be seen in the upcoming Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal. The actor will be seen playing a key role in the film. She recently spoke about working with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan wherein she revealed what she thought of Kartik Aaryan on the sets.

Arushi Sharma on working with Kartik Aaryan

Arushi Sharma recently revealed what it was like to work with Kartik Aaryan. In an interview with a leading media portal, the actor said that because he is an engineer, it was more like meeting an old buddy. She said that he is someone who is always trying to improve his craft and is also a good co-star.

When she was asked about working with Sara Ali Khan, she said that they did not have any scenes together. But they shot for a song together. According to her, Sara has great energy in every aspect of filmmaking.

Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film has already gained recognition as it stars the rumoured couple Kartik and Sara together. Love Aaj Kal was also the name of the 2009 film directed and written by Imtiaz Ali, starring Sara's father Saif Ali Khan. The film was widely appreciated by audiences and critics alike.

