Kartik Aaryan Shares 'Love Aaj Kal's '50 Shades Of Raghu'

Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan is all set to promote 'Love Aaj Kal' which will feature Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. Read on to know more about his flashback 90s look in film

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
kartik aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is all geared up for the promotions of his upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan. The romance drama is titled Love Aaj Kal and is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is slated to be released on the occasion of Valentines’ Day this year.

Kartik Aaryan took to his official Instagram handle to give his fans the first look of his 90’s character from the film and it is being adored by the fans.

Kartik Aaryan shows the '50 Shades of Raghu' from Love Aaj Kal

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

On January 28, Kartik Aaryan took to his official Instagram handle to post a photo from his upcoming rom-com drama Love Aaj Kal. It features his 90’s looks from the film, as the actor is reported to a dual role in the film. The caption of the photo read, “90s hot kids be like 🔥 Kartik minus 8kgs= #Raghu.” The hashtags he incorporated read 50 Shades of Raghu and tickled his fans. The photo also features three other people with Aaryan. Here is the post from Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram.

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Love Aaj Kal is the remake of the original 2009 film that featured Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Interestingly, his daughter, Sara Ali Khan will be seen as the female lead in the reboot film. It will have the same plotline as the original film and will feature two different timelines. Fans are all hyped up for the release of the new Love Aaj Kal film in theatres. 

Published:
COMMENT
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA