Sara Ali Khan Shows Off Her 6-pack Abs In This 'Love Aaj Kal' BTS Picture

With Sara Ali Khan's film Love Aaj Kal moving closer to its release date, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote her film. Sara has been treating her fans with back-to-back BTS pictures of her character Zoe in Love Aaj Kal, ever since the film's trailer created waves on the internet. After her sun-kissed BTS photos stormed the internet, on Saturday, Sara Ali Khan once again took to her Instagram to share another quirky BTS photograph.

Sara Ali Khan shows off her 6-pack abs in her recent BTS picture

Sara Ali Khan's previously shared sun-kissed photograph sees her confident in an all-white Boho look along with a catchy yellow bandana. The actor posed in a poised manner and said that it was her 'Zoe' avatar. Once again, Sara Ali Khan treated fans with another BTS picture from the sets of Love Aaj Kal. In the pictures, Sara can be seen flaunting her 6-pack abs at ease. In the caption, she wrote, 'Live a little, Laugh a lot. Just another day on set with Zoe. #bts #LoveAajKal ❤️'.



Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead is a sequel to 2009's Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan starrer with the same title. The film will release on Valentine's day, February 14, 2020. Actors Randeep Hooda and Aarushi Sharma will also be seen playing pivotal characters in the movie. The romantic drama is jointly produced under the production banner of Maddock Films and Window Seat Films along with Reliance Entertainment and Jio Studios.

(Image courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

