'Malang' To 'Love Aaj Kal', Plan Your Valentine's Day Right With These Upcoming Movies

Valentine's Day 2020 is around the corner and what's better than a good movie date. Bollywood accounts for entertaining its audience every month with different rom-coms, mystery thrillers and several different kinds of movies.

Here is a compilation of the movies releasing in the month of February.

Shikara

Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits helmed by Vidu Vinod Chopra is slated to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020. It is presented by Fox Star Studios. The movie is a production by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

Malang

Malang will be releasing on February 7, 2020. The film will see Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. The movie is helmed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Luv Ranjan. The movie is a combination of romance and action.

Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal slated to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020. The movie features Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles. Sara Ali Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan are sharing the screen space for the first time on the big screen.

The original film Love Aaj Kal released back in 2009 and had a powerful cast of Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Giselli Monteiro, Rishi Kapoor, and Rahul Khanna in lead roles.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the second instalment of the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan series. The first movie also had an unconventional theme, as it dealt with erectile dysfunction. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. It is all set to release on February 21, 2020.

Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship

Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part 1 – The Haunted Ship is all set to scare fans on February 21, 2020. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role.

It is reportedly based on a true story that happened in Mumbai. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a man who gets stuck in a ship.

Image Courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram, Disha Patani Instagram