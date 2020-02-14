The Debate
'Love Aaj Kal' Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Starrer Takes A Good Start

Bollywood News

Love Aaj Kal box office collection seem to be having a good opening on day 1. Also, read to know what the audience has to say about this Imtiaz Ali film

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Love Aaj Kal Box Office collection

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s recently released film, Love Aaj Kal, seems to be creating a lot of buzz amongst the viewers. As per reports, lack of competition and a release on Valentine’s Day may be one of the reasons for the film to get a boost at the box office. It was also reported that Love Aaj Kal has opened to a favourable opening. 

 According to Box office India, Love Aaj Kal’s box office occupancy since morning is estimated to be between 20 to 25 per cent and seems like the film has a good opening so far. The day one box office collection is said to be out by dusk. The collections are reportedly expected to increase for the evening shows. 

Along with Kartik and Sara, Love Aaj Kal also stars Aarushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie was much-awaited due to Kartik and Sara's fresh pairing. Fans have taken to their social media to share their reactions on the film, here are some fan reactions on Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal.

 

Image courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
