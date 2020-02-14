'Love Aaj Kal' Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Starrer Takes A Good Start

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s recently released film, Love Aaj Kal, seems to be creating a lot of buzz amongst the viewers. As per reports, lack of competition and a release on Valentine’s Day may be one of the reasons for the film to get a boost at the box office. It was also reported that Love Aaj Kal has opened to a favourable opening.

According to Box office India, Love Aaj Kal’s box office occupancy since morning is estimated to be between 20 to 25 per cent and seems like the film has a good opening so far. The day one box office collection is said to be out by dusk. The collections are reportedly expected to increase for the evening shows.

Along with Kartik and Sara, Love Aaj Kal also stars Aarushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie was much-awaited due to Kartik and Sara's fresh pairing. Fans have taken to their social media to share their reactions on the film, here are some fan reactions on Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal.

#LoveAajKalReview : ⭐️⭐️⭐️

It sets off to celebrate complex characters and dysfunctional relationships with emotion of love at its core. Soundtrack is rich, helps in storytelling. #KartikAaryan and #SaraAliKhan have given their best shot. #ImtiazAli’s story is good. #LoveAajKal. pic.twitter.com/8cQvpoH2Yf — bollywoodofficial (@bollynews_ind) February 14, 2020

Also read | Love Aaj Kal Reviews: Netizens Love Kartik-Sara's Chemistry But Find Film Boring

#LoveAajKalReview



Positives: Some portions of the 1990 romance, 1990's #KartikAaryan, 'Shayad' song, Randeep Hooda & the cinematography.



Negatives: Story is not fresh, Screenplay is dull & confusing, Editing is average!



Rating: ⭐️⭐️



Kartik-Sara will help put nice weekend biz. — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) February 14, 2020



Also read | Sara Ali Khan's Zoe In 'Love Aaj Kal': What Do We Know And What To Expect?

Also read | Love Aaj Kal Reviews: Netizens Love Kartik-Sara's Chemistry But Find Film Boring

Also read | 'Love Aaj Kal' Becomes First Bollywood Movie To Get Midnight Shows In Mumbai?

Image courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.