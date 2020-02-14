'Love Aaj Kal' Becomes First Bollywood Movie To Get Midnight Shows In Mumbai?

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal, which is slated to hit the marquee on February 14, 2020, is all set to create a record. Reportedly the Sara-Kartik starrer will be the first Bollywood movie to get post-midnight shows in Mumbai. Reports suggest that many multiplexes have started the booking for the post-midnight show of the film.

A few weeks ago, the State government made altercation in the functioning hours of malls, theatres and restaurants. Reportedly, the government approved malls, theatres and restaurants to be open till late at night. As per reports, the authorities have also approved post-midnight shows in multiplex giants like PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, who are expected to start post-midnight movie screening from this weekend (February 14, 2020). The government's decision has made Love Aaj Kal the first Bollywood movie to get a post-midnight show. According to reports, the post-midnight shows in Mumbai is an experiment in the theatre chains that are planning only for selective weekends, in selective theatres in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane.

The movie, starring Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Arushi Sharma, and Randeep Hooda in the lead, narrates the modern-day love story of Veer and Zoe. The movie directed by Imitiaz Ali is reported to be a sequel to his 2009 hit film with the same name. As of now, theatres like Premiere Cinema (Dadar), Gaiety Galaxy (Bandra), Vandana Cinemas (Thane), Dreamland Cinema (Girgaon), Cinemax (Malad), PVR ICON Phoenix (Lower Parel), PVR (Sion), and a few more will be screening post-midnight shows of Love Aaj Kal.



Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are busy shooting for their next films. According to reports, Sara Ali Khan will soon join the sets of Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re. The movie, starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar in the lead, is touted to be a love story. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan seems to be juggling different films at present. Reportedly, the actor is shooting for Colin D'cuna's Dostana 2. The movie, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Lakshya in the lead, is the sequel to the 2008 hit film.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

