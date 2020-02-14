Sara Ali Khan - Kartik Aaryan - Ananya Panday: Timeline Of Their Love Triangle

The Bollywood industry is always abuzz with rumours about the stars dating. The recent rumours that caught the attention are the Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday love triangle. Couple or not, fans sure have fun pairing them up. What started with a candid confession on a popular talk show turned into so much more.

But if the rumours are anything to go by, Kartik and Sara have ended their alleged relationship. Here is a complete timeline of the Sara – Kartik – Ananya timeline.

Sara Ali Khan – Kartik Aaryan – Ananya Panday; love triangle timeline

The start of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Sara confessed her crush on Aaryan on National television on a popular talk show. She even revealed that she would love to go on a coffee date with the actor. The confession quickly sparked up a new topic for rumours. Later at a promotional event for Simbaa, Ranveer Singh played cupid for the duo and introduced them to each other.

Just at the right time, Imtiaz Ali stepped in to play the on-screen matchmaker for them. The popular director casted them for his project, Love Aaj Kal. Judging by the trailer, their time on the sets sure got heavy as they shot emotional as well as intimate scenes together.

The breakup

According to rumours, the couple called it quits shortly after they completed the shoot for their film. The couple decided to split amicably as they wanted their fans to focus more on their work and less on their romance. While it seemed that Kartik Aaryan has immersed himself in work, Sara Ali Khan hopped on a plane and took a vacation with her girls.

Kartik Aaryan rumoured to be dating Anaya Panday

Post the breakup, Aaryan allegedly moved on with prior on-screen love interest, Ananya Panday. The duo hit it off instantly and it seems that their friendship quickly blossomed into a romance. From wooing the fans over their chemistry in the film, they quickly became a popular couple in tinsel town.

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan's link-up rumours became a hot topic in Bollywood. The two shared adorable posts on social media, went to dinner dates together making many believe that there is a romance brewing between them.

In an interview, Ananya was asked about the link-up rumours and she said that's cute and fun and that she is happy. In Neha Dhupia's chat show, she went on to say that Kartik Aaryan cannot say any bad thing about her. Both Kartik and Ananya never responded to the rumours to the extent that Kartik even said that he is married to his career.

Kartik Aaryan – Sara Ali Khan back together?

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan reunited again to promote their film. As much as fans wanted to ignore the awkwardness between the two, it was practically impossible, as was seen in the press conferences. However, the duo later got comfortable and happily put their game face on to promote the film.

Thanks to their chemistry during the film promotions, the rumours of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan dating have sparked up once again. From sharing throwback pictures from the sets to getting goofy at the promotions, it seems that the duo is back together. These pictures and moments sure gave Sartik fans a lot to be hopeful for.

