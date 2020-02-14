Kartik Aaryan Shares Throwback Video From Sets Of Love Aaj Kal | Watch Here

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal released across the nation on February 14. The film has received many positive reviews from the audience. The viewers mainly enjoyed the chemistry between rumoured lovers Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is the sequel of the 2009 film of the same name that featured Deepika Padukone next to Saif Ali Khan.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Shared A BTS Video And It Is All About 'Fifty Shades Of Raghu'

Also Read: Priyanka-Nick, Saif-Kareena's Dreamy Proposal Stories Will Melt Your Heart

Recently, Kartik Aaryan took to his social media to share a video from the sets of Love Aaj Kal. The video is from the last day of the shoots of the film. In the video, Kartik Aaryan has tightly hugged the director of the film Imtiaz Ali. Kartik Aaryan has captioned the video saying "Thank you Imtiaz sir Yeh safar chalta rahega (The journey shall go on)... ❤️ Throwback - (Last day of the Shoot) #LoveAajKal in Theatres now".

Watch the video here

Many fans commented on this video. Some fans commented about the bonding between Kartik Aaryan and Imtiaz Ali. The fans also commented about how they liked the film Love Aaj Kal. The audience had high expectations from the Love Aaj Kal. After the first day of the film, it can be said that the viewers have enjoyed the film. The trailer of the film had given very high hopes to the audience.

After Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Dostana 2 along with Janhvi Kapoor. It is speculated that he will be seen playing a gay character in the film. However, another movie on a similar theme starring Ayushmann Khurrana called Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is close in on its release date in February. In an interview with a media publication, Kartik Aaryan clarified saying that both the films are different. He also added that he feels highlighting the LGBTQ community is more important than box office collection.

Also Read: 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Actor Jitendra's Shocking Revelation About Kissing 4 Boys

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Reveals THIS Is The One Common Quality That All Of Her Co-actors Have

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.