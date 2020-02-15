Love Aaj Kal Day 1 BO Collection Shows Positive Trend, Kartik's Biggest Opening Day So Far

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s much-anticipated Love Aaj Kal released on February 14, 2020, and has fans loving the movie. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are seen in a romantic role in the present day whereas in past he is seen romancing Arushi Sharma. This love story has been in talks for a long time and the has attracted a lot of young crowd to the theatres on Valentine’s Day. The box office collection of Love Aaj Kal is proof that the film has had a good audience walking in.

Love Aaj Kal Day 1 Box Office Collection

#LoveAajKal packs a solid total on Day 1... Got a boost due to #ValentinesDay2020... Metros excellent, contribute to the big total... Tier-2 cities and mass belt ordinary/low... Will it collect in double digits on Day 2 and 3, is the big question... Fri ₹ 12.40 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2020

According to Bollywood business analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has earned about ₹ 12.40 crores. It is one of the biggest opening days for Kartik Aaryan films to date. He also shared a tweet where has compared the other day one earnings of various Kartik Aaryan films. Take a look at it here

This film is directed by Imtiaz Ali who had also directed a movie by the same title in the year 2009. In the 2009 Love Aaj Kal, we saw Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. The 2009 film was loved by fans. Only time will tell how well the latest rendition of Love Aaj Kal will do.

(Image courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

