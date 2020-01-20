Kartik Aaryan Reacted Like THIS When Imtiaz Ali First Approached Him For 'Love Aaj Kal'

Kartik Aaryan was recording for Luka Chuppi when he got a call from director Imtiaz Ali to work in Love Aaj Kal. At the trailer launch of Love Aaj Kal on Friday, Kartik spoke about working with Imtiaz Ali on the project. He also spoke about the first time the filmmaker called him up to discuss the role. He was not able to depict his inclination.

Kartik Aaryan Locked Himself in Vanity Van When He Got Call from Imtiaz Ali

Kartik revealed that he locked himself in his vanity and he misled the group that he was heading off to the washroom so that nobody would disturb him. When they first spoke, they had a long discussion for nearly 45 minutes. "I literally feel like I'm living a dream," Kartik said.

"We all have been a huge fan of Rockstar and Jab We Met. I'd watched these films multiple times during my college days. Today, I have got an opportunity to feature an Imtiaz Ali movie. I couldn't believe it when I first time saw myself on the poster. I kept looking at it. I think I stared at it for almost 3 hours. I feel so happy and it truly feels like life has come full circle. He's completely changed me as an actor," he included.

Love Aaj Kal, additionally featuring Sara Ali Khan, is a mix of present-day and the 90s sentiment as it at the same time includes two romantic tales isolated by time. The film has been significantly shot in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. The creators shared the primary poster of the film recently, presenting the two fundamental characters- - Zoe (Sara) and Veer (Kartik). Kartik Aaryan is the lead alongside Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on Valentine's Day, February 14.

