'Love Aaj Kal (2009)': Here's What You Should Know Before You Watch The Reboot

Imitiaz Ali's much-awaited romantic drama Love Aaj Kal's trailer finally dropped on YouTube today. The Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan starrer has been making headlines for a very long time as reports of the leading actors of the film dating started making rounds on the internet.

Imitiaz Ali had, almost a decade ago in 2009, helmed a film by the same title that starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, while the new venture of the movie stars Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan alongside the Luka Chuppi actor Kartik Aaryan as the lead pair. As the new venture of Love Aaj Kal is all set to hit the theatres, here is a roundup of what Love Aaj Kal (2009) brought to the table:

Love Aaj Kal (2009) movie plot

Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone played the main leads in this Imtiaz Ali directorial. Saif essays the role of Jai while Deepika essays the role of Meera in the film and the love birds are a modern-day couple residing in London. Both Meera and Jai are happy with each other but do not believe in tying the knot.

As they move ahead in life and their careers progress, they mutually decide to part ways as Meera shifts to India while Jai chooses to stay back in London. After his breakup with Meera, Jai starts dating an American girl named Jo, while Meera catches feelings for her boss, Vikram.

Running simultaneously, but set in the past, is the tale of Veer Singh, essayed by Rishi Kapoor, who is a great believer of love. He narrates his love story to Jai to try to convince him not to let Meera go from his life. He explains how he fell for a girl named Harleen, played by Giselle Monteiro. Jai ridicules Veer, who vowed to marry Harleen before he had even gotten to talk to her. But, on Veer's insistence, he agrees to pay Meera a surprise visit in India.

Meera is left stunned with Jai visiting her and both lie to Jo and Vikram about spending time with each other. The duo discovers that they still like each other's company and Jai decides to break up with Jo. On the day Jai is to leave from India, Vikram proposes to Meera.

Meera secretively meets Jai and he asks her to make a decision. Angry with this, Meera tells him to leave her life so she can move on. Parallel to this, we find that Harleen has told Veer she was engaged without being told, and he must leave her.

Jai gets called for his dream job but he begins to lose interest in it as he finds out that he is not as happy as he thought he would be. Meanwhile, he gets mugged by some thugs and gets beaten up but refuses to give away Meera's picture. He then realises he still loves her and goes back to India and finds out that Meera has left Vikram.

In the past, Veer travels to Harleen's house to convince her mother and her mother lets them sneak out of the house as the two get happily married. In the present, Jai and Meera get reunited.

