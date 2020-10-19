'Ludo' Trailer Gives Fans A Glimpse Of The Impressive Cast And Exciting Visuals; Watch

The makers recently unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited film, Ludo starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. Just a few hours of its release, the trailer has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers. The film, Ludo will release on November 12, 2020, only on Netflix.

The trailer begins with Abhishek Bachchan saying, “Ludo is life, life is ludo” and then the trailer shows a glimpse of all the actors starring in the film. The trailer also goes on to show the actors dealing with their own problems, however, cross paths with each other due to some twist of fate.

In the trailer, one can see Abhishek Bachchan bonding with a little girl that he has kidnapped. The video shows how the girl is being all bossy with him. Apart from him, Rajkummar Rao plays a con man who goes on to bully people with his words and actions. However, not much of the character details have been revealed as this is just the preview of the film.

The trailer also shows, Pankaj Tripathi on a killing spree and mouthing some fun and quirky dialogues. Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, is shown as a regular modern man who has big dreams of his own. Fatima Sana Shaikh is also seen getting caught in a web of her own lies. The trailer ends with all of them being confused, crossing each other’s path, shooting and much more along with an old quirky song playing in the background. Watch the trailer below.

Seeing this video, netizens and viewers went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. Some of the users went on to praise Abhishek’s role in the trailer, while some revealed that they are very excited about the film’s release. One of the users wrote, “This is going to be incredible”. While the other one wrote, “Scenes are epic. Movie is going to be the best Diwali gift from Netflix”. Check out a few comments below.

More about the film

The film, Ludo, stars actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Other actors like Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Asha Negi too will be a part of this anthology film. fans of the actors are quite excited to watch the film due to the strong star cast. The film is all set to release on November 12, 2020, on Netflix.

