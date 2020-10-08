Suriya Sivakumar Unveils The Title Track Music Video Of 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai'; Watch

Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar took to Twitter on Thursday, October 08, 2020, to launch the title track music video of the much-awaited film Putham Pudhu Kaalai. In the tweet, the actor shared the poster image along with the link of the music video. He also penned a sweet note as he goes on to launch the title track music video of the film.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Suriya unveiled the music video of the song Putham Pudhu Kaalai. The actor shared the poster image of the film and wrote, “@gvprakash you always compete with contemporary content & deliver every time with utmost dedication #PuthamPudhuKaalai title track is full of energy & hope”. He also went on to share the link of the song. Check out the tweet below.

The song is about the beautiful struggles that life is giving everyone. The song is sung and composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar. Putham Pudhu Kaalai Title Track Music video is directed by Rajiv Menon, and the lyrics are penned by Kaber Vasuki. The composer, G.V. Prakash Kumar, has composed the title track of the anthology film and has also starred in the music video. The track, Putham Pudhu Kaalai, is a soulful song, with some good beats that will leave fans humming the tune of it.

The video begins with G.V. Prakash Kumar waking up and getting out of the bed. The next scene shows him sitting on a chair and writing down the song’s lyrics. And later on, the video goes on to give glimpses from the movie. In the video, one can notice how everyone is trying to make their loved ones feel special about themselves. The music video is sure to leave fans in 'awe’. Watch the video below.

About the film

The five anthology films included in Putham Pudhu Kaalai are titled as Avarum Naanum/Avalum Naanum, Ilamai Idho Idho, Coffee, Anyone?, Reunion and Miracle. The title of the short film Ilamai Idho Idho has been derived from the late SP Balasubrhmanyam's hit song. Although anthology films have been directed by different filmmakers, they share a common writer, Reshma Ghatala, and dialogues for the same have been written by Aadithya K. Putham Pudhu Kaalai will be making its way to Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2020. Watch the trailer of the film below.

